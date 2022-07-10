Watch

Durbridge the media magnet!

Published 9 July 2022, 9:00 pm

He's been a magnet for the camera so far this Tour de France! Luke Durbridge animating the race yesterday from the break and also our pre-race interviews!

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
