Emotional Bilbao dedicates Stage 10 win to Gino Mader

Published 11 July 2023, 7:30 pm

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) only had one person on his mind after winning Stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France, dedicating the victory to his late friend and teammate Gino Mader, who tragically passed away earlier this year.