Ganna the key for INEOS-Grenadiers in Stage 20

Published 23 July 2022, 9:00 pm

SBS's Dan Jones caught up with IENOS-Grenadiers Sporting Director and two time TDF stage winner, Steve Cummings, who says Filippo Ganna will be giving it everything in the final time trial stage of the Tour.

