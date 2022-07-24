Watch
Ganna the key for INEOS-Grenadiers in Stage 20
Published 23 July 2022, 9:00 pm
SBS's Dan Jones caught up with IENOS-Grenadiers Sporting Director and two time TDF stage winner, Steve Cummings, who says Filippo Ganna will be giving it everything in the final time trial stage of the Tour.
