Giro leader Thomas rues Geoghegan Hart race exit

Published 17 May 2023, 4:00 pm
Pink Jersey holder Geraint Thomas reflects on the Stage 11 crash which caused teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart to retire from the race.
Giro d'Italia
Cycling
