Watch

Hanson brushes off Stage 2 crash

Published 24 July 2023, 6:10 pm
Australian Lauretta Hanson crashed towards the end of Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.
Share

Peloton Picks

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 2

Treacherous conditions wreak havoc on Tour de France Femmes Stage 2

Tour de France Femmes

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 1

Aussies wrap their 'unreal' Tour de France experiences

Tour de France

Jordi Meeus wins Stage 21 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Meeus wins thrilling Champs-Élysées finish as Vingegaard wins Tour de France

Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates in the yellow jersey ahead of the final stage to Paris.jpg

Perfect plan, composure behind successful Tour defence, says Vingegaard

Tour de France

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 2

Kopecky discusses worlds ambitions as Madison partner awaits doping verdict

Tour de France Femmes

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 3

Thrilling finish as Wiebes sprints to victory after Van de Velde heartbreak

Tour de France Femmes

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 2

Lippert edges out Kopecky on crash-ridden Stage 2

Tour de France Femmes

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 3

Manly sprints with the best for top 10 finish on Stage 3

Tour de France Femmes