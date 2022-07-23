Watch

"Happy to have held onto third" - Thomas

Published 22 July 2022, 10:00 pm

Despite copping a puncture close to the end of Stage 18, Geraint Thomas is happy that he's been able to hold onto third in GC, with three stages remaining.

