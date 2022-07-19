Watch

Heatwave, fast racing becoming 'too much' for riders - Matthews

Published 18 July 2022, 3:30 am

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange Jayco) was just looking forward to the hotel pool on his rest day after another super hot, fast stage at the Tour de France which saw multiple crashes from riders struggling to deal with the conditions.

Tags
Tour de France
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Ewan slams UCI concussion protocol and commissaires following Tour de France fines

Ewan slams UCI concussion protocol and commissaires following Tour de France fines

Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma battered and bruised, but holding on to yellow

Jumbo-Visma battered and bruised, but holding on to yellow

Tour de France

01:39

Stage 12 White Jersey interview

Caleb rues another opportunity ruined by crash

01:08

Caleb hoping rest day can get him right for final week sprint chances

01:45

Stage 11 White Jersey interview

Durbridge becomes fourth rider to withdraw from Tour de France with COVID

Durbridge becomes fourth rider to withdraw from Tour de France with COVID

Tour de France

Matthews dedicates emotional win to family