Heatwave, fast racing becoming 'too much' for riders - Matthews
Published 18 July 2022, 3:30 am
Michael Matthews (BikeExchange Jayco) was just looking forward to the hotel pool on his rest day after another super hot, fast stage at the Tour de France which saw multiple crashes from riders struggling to deal with the conditions.
