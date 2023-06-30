Watch

Hindley delighted to be at first Tour de France

Published 30 June 2023, 12:00 am
Jai Hindley was delighted to be at his first Tour de France and hopes to build on the form that won him last year’s Giro d’Italia.
Tour de France
Cycling
