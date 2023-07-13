Watch

Hindley pays tribute to Connor Lambert following WA cyclist's death

Published 13 July 2023, 12:30 pm
Jai Hindley took a moment to pay tribute to Connor Lambert following WA cyclist's death following a crash with a truck in Belgium
Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share

Recommended for you

02:37

Hindley happy to survive 'chaotic' Stage 12

01:52

O'Connor talks breakaway tactics and shifting goals at Tour de France

Jai Hindley during stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France

Hindley expecting 'full noise' climb up Grand Colombier

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE11-PODIUM

Vingegaard looking forward to Grand Colombier showdown

Tour de France

09:27

Stage 12 - Winning Moment - Tour de France 2023

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 6

Aussie wrap: Hindley in solid third as other Aussies buoyed by opening week success

Tour de France

24:59

Stage 11 - Mini Stage - Tour de France 2023

Tour de France

(L to R) Jasper Philipsen, winner of Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France, then Caleb Ewan

Philipsen and Ewan sprint from same position for vastly different results

Tour de France