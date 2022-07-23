Watch
"Hopefully I can go for it" - Ewan
Published 22 July 2022, 9:00 pm
Having endured a tough Tour to date, Caleb Ewan is salivating at the opportunity to put in a strong showing in Stage 19, the last sprint stage of the Tour de France.
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
01:53
Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship
01:39
Stage 12 White Jersey interview
01:43
SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win
Stage 18 White Jersey interview
01:04
Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig
01:40
Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win
01:32
Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance
03:06