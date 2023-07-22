Watch

How Pogacar took out the stage win

Published 22 July 2023, 5:10 pm
A look at Stage 20 of the 2023 Tour de France and how Tadej Pogacar took the victory.
Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share

Tour de France picks for you

04:17

Hindley satisfied with debut Tour de France

Tour de France

04:10
Mohoric: 'Cycling is so brutal'

Mohoric: 'It's so cruel to be a professional cyclist'

Tour de France

GettyImages-1544492384.jpg

Breakaway spoils sprinters' day as Asgreen sweeps to win

Tour de France

Marc Soler consoles Tadej Pogacar after the latter struggled on Stage 17 of the Tour de France

'One of the worst days of my life' – Pogacar collapse gives GC battle telling twist

Tour de France

11:23
Tour de France Winner's press conference- Jonas Vingegaard

Tour de France winner's press conference: Jonas Vingegaard

Tour de France

01:50

Harper taking positives out of strong Tour de France

Tour de France

07:16

Stage 19 - Winning Moment - Tour de France 2023

Tour de France

02:02

Hindley with one big test to go

Tour de France