Watch
'I want the goosebumps' - Nick Schultz
Published 19 July 2022, 5:50 pm
Nick Schultz of BikeExchange-Jayco talks about the many highs and lows of his first Tour de France.
Tags
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
01:39
Stage 12 White Jersey interview
01:43
SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win
01:40
Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win
01:07
Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2
01:32
Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance
03:06
Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022
01:04
Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig
01:45