Watch

'It’s not often we have Danish riders in yellow' - Cort

Published 14 July 2022, 9:00 pm

Magnus Cort of EF Education-EasyPost on the rise of Danish cycling.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
SHARE
Advertisement

Recommended for you

01:43

SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win

01:04

Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig

03:06

Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022

01:32

Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance

01:40

Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win

01:07

Caleb Ewan reflects on Stage 2

01:45

O'Connor 'sad and disappointed' after huge GC loss

01:32

O'Connor happy to leave Denmark trouble free