Watch

Juul-Jensen looking forward to congratulating Vingegaard

Published 25 July 2022, 1:30 am

Dan Jones spoke to Chris Juul-Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco) before the start of Stage 21 of the Tour de France.

Tags
Tour de France
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

01:29

Matthews keen to continue with BikeExchange-Jayco after new contract

Van Aert claims fourth Ride of the Day kanga

Gilbert grateful on eve of last Tour de France

Alex Manly

France breathes a sigh of relief after Laporte win

05:06

Liggett reflects on best Tour memories after 50 years in the commentary box

02:36

The Finale Stage 21: Tour de France 2022

Blazing a trail: Kathy Watt describes racing the best at past women's Tours de France

Blazing a trail: Kathy Watt describes racing the best at past women's Tours de France

Tour de France