Watch
"Laporte was just too strong" - White
Published 23 July 2022, 9:00 pm
BikeExchange-Jayco Sporting Director, Matt White, has told SBS's Dan Jones that they did everything to get into the lead group at the end of Stage 20, but were outclassed by Christope Laporte's late race charge.
