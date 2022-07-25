Watch
Liggett reflects on best Tour memories after 50 years in the commentary box
Published 24 July 2022, 11:40 pm
Phil Liggett talks to SBS' David Mackenzie about his favourite editions of the Tour de France through his 50 years of commentating on the race.
