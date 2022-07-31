Watch

Louw happy to play her part in White Jersey acquisition

Published 30 July 2022, 2:30 am

Despite feeling tired after her standout performance in Stage 5, Anya Louw still had enough in reserve to help Julia Borgström in obtaining the White Jersey for AG Insurance.

