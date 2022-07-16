Watch
Matthews explains team tactics after break outlasts peloton
Published 16 July 2022, 4:00 am
Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) talked about how his team approached a stage they were trying to set up for Dylan Groenewegen to contest the win, but the break had other plans.
