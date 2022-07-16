Watch

Matthews explains team tactics after break outlasts peloton

Published 16 July 2022, 4:00 am

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) talked about how his team approached a stage they were trying to set up for Dylan Groenewegen to contest the win, but the break had other plans.

Tags
Tour de France
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Caleb rues another opportunity ruined by crash

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 13

BikeExchange-Jayco leave it too late to start breakaway chase

BikeExchange-Jayco leave it too late to start breakaway chase

Tour de France

Clarke ready to attack again

Stage 13 winners interview

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 12

'Missed the grupetto' - Ewan makes time cut

03:44

O'Grady surprised by team tactics at Tour de France