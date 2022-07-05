Watch

Matthews overjoyed to play a role in Groenewegen's win

Published 4 July 2022, 5:00 am

Michael Matthews gives his thoughts on playing his role to push Dylan Groenwegen towards the Stage 3 victory for BikeExchange-Jayco.

