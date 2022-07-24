Watch

Matthews with a late effort to bring the race back together

Published 23 July 2022, 2:25 am

Australian Michael Matthews did some late work for teammate Dylan Groenewegen on Stage 19 of the 2022 Tour de France.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

France breathes a sigh of relief after Laporte win

Hamilton rides the front of the peloton all day

[COPY 2] Model TDF interview placeholder

02:24

Ewan extremely disappointed with missed opportunity

03:43

The Finale Stage 19: Tour de France 2022

01:54

'What a ride' - Hayman in awe of Matthews win

01:49

Schultz in awe of Matthews' ride

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 19