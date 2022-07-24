Watch
Matthews with a late effort to bring the race back together
Published 23 July 2022, 2:25 am
Australian Michael Matthews did some late work for teammate Dylan Groenewegen on Stage 19 of the 2022 Tour de France.
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
France breathes a sigh of relief after Laporte win
Hamilton rides the front of the peloton all day
[COPY 2] Model TDF interview placeholder
02:24
Ewan extremely disappointed with missed opportunity
03:43
The Finale Stage 19: Tour de France 2022
01:54
'What a ride' - Hayman in awe of Matthews win
01:49