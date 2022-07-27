Watch

Niewiadoma full of praise for Cromwell's help

Published 26 July 2022, 3:00 am

Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma was stoked after her Stage 2 performance in the tour de France Femmes, adding plenty of praise for Canyon//SRAM Racing road captain, Tiffany Cromwell.

