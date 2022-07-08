Watch

O'Connor 'sad and disappointed' after huge GC loss

Published 7 July 2022, 3:50 am

Australian Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen) was the victim of very bad luck in Stage 5 of the 2022 Tour de France, as an ill-timed puncture saw him unable to claw back a deficit that became a 3-minute gap in the general classification.

