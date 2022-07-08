Watch
O'Connor 'sad and disappointed' after huge GC loss
Published 7 July 2022, 3:50 am
Australian Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen) was the victim of very bad luck in Stage 5 of the 2022 Tour de France, as an ill-timed puncture saw him unable to claw back a deficit that became a 3-minute gap in the general classification.
SHARE
Advertisement
Recommended for you
01:43
SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win
01:04
Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig
01:40
Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win
01:17
Durbridge recaps intense stage
01:49
Caleb Ewan taken out by 'middle of the road' hay bale
02:11
Simon Clarke Stage 5 interview
03:06