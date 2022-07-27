Watch

'Probably not the best day' - Manly

Published 26 July 2022, 2:30 am

It was a Stage 2 that Alexandra Manly would rather forget, after getting caught up in one of three main Peloton crashes that put her behind.

Tags
Tour de France Femmes
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

[COPY 3] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

Frain battered but surviving after horrific Stage 2 crash

Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage

Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage

Tour de France Femmes

01:01

Brown and FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope the biggest losers of Stage 2

02:25

Niewiadoma full of praise for Cromwell's help

Weibes felt 'out of energy' after Stage 2

Cromwell happy about Canyon Team performance

02:24

Ewan extremely disappointed with missed opportunity