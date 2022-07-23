Watch

SBS Commentary Team gasp in shock over Bauer crash

Published 22 July 2022, 12:15 am

Jack Bauer was understandably upset after a stopped team car and a press moto caused him to crash! It also gave our commentary team a heart in the mouth moment, as they saw it happen before their eyes!

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Stage 18 Yellow Jersey interview

Stage 18 White Jersey interview

01:53

Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship

Recap Stage 18: Tour de France 2022

Ewan slams UCI concussion protocol and commissaires following Tour de France fines

Ewan slams UCI concussion protocol and commissaires following Tour de France fines

Tour de France

What it will take to win Tour de France yellow in the TT

What it will take to win Tour de France yellow in the TT

Tour de France

Caleb rues another opportunity ruined by crash

01:08

Caleb hoping rest day can get him right for final week sprint chances