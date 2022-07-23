Watch
SBS Commentary Team gasp in shock over Bauer crash
Published 22 July 2022, 12:15 am
Jack Bauer was understandably upset after a stopped team car and a press moto caused him to crash! It also gave our commentary team a heart in the mouth moment, as they saw it happen before their eyes!
