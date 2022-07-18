Watch
SBS commentary team react to gutsy Aussie Stage 14 win
Published 17 July 2022, 6:40 am
It's was a gutsy climb up the last mountain of Stage 14 that helped Michael Matthews claim his first Tour de France stage win in five years. Join Matthew Keenan, Simon Gerrans and Bridie O'Donnell in the SBS commentary box, as they call the exciting conclusion to the stage.
