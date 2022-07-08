Watch
SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win
Published 7 July 2022, 4:30 am
Go inside the SBS commentary box, as Matthew Keenan, Simon Gerrans and Bridie O'Donnell call the exciting finish to Stage 5 of the Tour de France, won by Australian Simon Clarke.
