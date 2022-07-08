Watch

SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win

Published 7 July 2022, 4:30 am

Go inside the SBS commentary box, as Matthew Keenan, Simon Gerrans and Bridie O'Donnell call the exciting finish to Stage 5 of the Tour de France, won by Australian Simon Clarke.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
SHARE
Advertisement

Recommended for you

01:04

Hay bale brings down Ewan and Haig

03:06

Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022

02:11

Simon Clarke Stage 5 interview

Haig crashes out of Tour for second successive year

Haig crashes out of Tour for second successive year

Tour de France

01:32

Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance

Philipsen: I made a fool of myself

Philipsen: I made a fool of myself

Tour de France

Clarke digs deep for massive Tour de France win

Clarke digs deep for massive Tour de France win

Tour de France

01:45

O'Connor 'sad and disappointed' after huge GC loss