Watch

Schultz keeping up with the contenders

Published 21 July 2022, 2:20 am

Aussie climber Nick Schultz has displayed excellent climbing abilities in recent stages.

Tags
Tour de France
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Commentary reacts as Jakobsen just seconds away from elimination

01:23

Storer struggling through final stages of Tour

Recap Stage 17: Tour de France 2022

02:14

Hamilton on crazy Bardet plan for stage

01:54

'What a ride' - Hayman in awe of Matthews win

[COPY 1] Model TDF interview placeholder

01:49

Schultz in awe of Matthews' ride

Stage 17 Green Jersey interview