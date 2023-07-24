Watch

Slippery conditions cause carnage in Tour de France Femmes finale

Published 24 July 2023, 4:30 pm
A number of crashes marred the end of Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.
Tags
Tour de France Femmes
Cycling
Share

Tour de France picks for you

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 1

Aussies wrap their 'unreal' Tour de France experiences

Tour de France

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 2

Treacherous conditions wreak havoc on Tour de France Femmes Stage 2

Tour de France Femmes

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 2

Lippert edges out Kopecky on crash-ridden Stage 2

Tour de France Femmes

09:12

Stage 21 - Winning Moment - Tour de France 2023

Tour de France

Lotte Kopecky wins Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.

Kopecky's explosive late attack seizes stage and Tour de France Femmes yellow

Tour de France Femmes

2:38:02

Stage 2 - Full Replay - Tour de France Femmes 2023

Tour de France Femmes

50:59

Stage 2 - Daily Highlights - Tour de France Femmes 2023

Tour de France Femmes

Jordi Meeus wins Stage 21 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Meeus wins thrilling Champs-Élysées finish as Vingegaard wins Tour de France

Tour de France