Watch

'Spectacular' Denmark the highlight of Schultz's first two Tour weeks

Published 18 July 2022, 3:30 am

Nick Schultz (BikeExchange Jayco) has been soaking up the experience of riding a Tour de France, and singled out the experience of the Grand Depart in Denmark as his highlight of the first two weeks of the race.

Tags
Tour de France
Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

01:08

Caleb hoping rest day can get him right for final week sprint chances

[COPY 3] Model TDF interview placeholder

01:47

Juul-Jensen on BikeExchange morale on blisteringly hot stage

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 15

Best of Eastern France scenics at the Tour de France

Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 12

01:49

Schultz in awe of Matthews' ride

01:54

'What a ride' - Hayman in awe of Matthews win