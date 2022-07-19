Watch
'Spectacular' Denmark the highlight of Schultz's first two Tour weeks
Published 18 July 2022, 3:30 am
Nick Schultz (BikeExchange Jayco) has been soaking up the experience of riding a Tour de France, and singled out the experience of the Grand Depart in Denmark as his highlight of the first two weeks of the race.
Tags
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
01:08
Caleb hoping rest day can get him right for final week sprint chances
[COPY 3] Model TDF interview placeholder
01:47
Juul-Jensen on BikeExchange morale on blisteringly hot stage
Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 15
Best of Eastern France scenics at the Tour de France
Zwift PowerUps Tour de France Stage 12
01:49
Schultz in awe of Matthews' ride
01:54