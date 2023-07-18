Watch

Stage 16 - Winning Moment - Tour de France 2023

Published 18 July 2023, 5:00 pm
Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share

Peloton Picks

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE16

Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Can Hindley ride back onto the Tour de France podium?

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Vingegaard, Pogacar primed for final week showdown ahead of Tour time trial

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Hindley fighting back injury to stay in Tour de France podium battle

Tour de France

02:07

Where Vingegaard gained time on Pogacar in the time trial

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE17

Gall conquers Tour de France queen stage as Vingegaard secures yellow jersey

Tour de France

Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Dstny looks on prior to a stage at the 2023 Tour de France

Lotto-Dstny boss leaves Ewan's camp 'disgusted' after 'distasteful' remarks

Tour de France

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE17

Aussie super-domestiques lead way on Tour de France queen stage

Tour de France