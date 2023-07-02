Stage 2 - Winning Moment - Tour de France 2023

Ewan keen to strike for the third stage
Yates quite happy with the end result of Stage 2
Welsford explains his plan of attack for Stage 3
'It was just one of those stupid crashes' - Edmondson
Pogacar happy with Stage 2, with yellow jersey defence the main objective
Hindley opted to conserve energy at the end of Stage 2
Ewan feeling good despite 'tough' first stage
Hindley reacts to 'pretty epic' first Tour stage
Schultz admits to nearly causing crash in Stage 1
O'Connor hoping the worst is done after Stage 1
By subscribing, you agree to SBS’s terms of service and privacy policy including receiving email updates from SBS.