Watch

Stage 21 - Winning Moment - Tour de France 2023

Published 23 July 2023, 5:00 pm
Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share

Peloton Picks

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates in the yellow jersey ahead of the final stage to Paris.jpg

Perfect plan, composure behind successful Tour defence, says Vingegaard

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE5

'No regrets' as Hindley prepares to complete debut Tour de France on Champs-Elysees

Tour de France

Jordi Meeus wins Stage 21 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Meeus wins thrilling Champs-Élysées finish as Vingegaard wins Tour de France

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 20

Pogacar bounces back for stage win as Vingegaard wraps up Tour overall

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 21

Vingegaard wins second consecutive Tour de France title

Tour de France

01:08
Champs Elysees sprint analysis

Gerrans, Bridie break down sprint on Champs-Élysées

Tour de France

Lotte Kopecky wins Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.

Kopecky's explosive late attack seizes stage and Tour de France Femmes yellow

Tour de France Femmes

01:05

Hindley buoyant after Tour de France seventh

Tour de France