Watch

Stage 6 - Winning Moment - Tour de France Femmes 2023

Published 28 July 2023, 5:00 pm
Tags
Tour de France Femmes
Cycling
Share

Peloton Picks

2023-07-28_3-49-02.jpg

Tour de France Femmes favourite Vollering cops 20-second penalty

Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes 2023

SD Worx blast UCI over 'strange' and 'ridiculous' Vollering time penalty

Tour de France Femmes

Emma Jorgenson of Movistar wins stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes

Jorgenson holds off charging peloton to claim dramatic win

Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 6

'Biggest nightmare ever': heartbroken Kool forced to settle for second

Tour de France Femmes

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 4

Vollering v van Vleuten on the Tourmalet: the battle everyone is waiting for

Tour de France Femmes

2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 7

Vollering lands killer Tour de France Femmes blow on Col du Tourmalet

Tour de France Femmes

51:59

Stage 6 - Bonjour le Tour - Tour de France Femmes 2023

Tour de France Femmes

50:59

Stage 6 - Daily Highlights - Tour de France Femmes 2023

Tour de France Femmes