Watch
Staying in the the Peloton was the key for Canyon in Stage 5
Published 29 July 2022, 2:15 am
Canyon//SRAM Racing Sporting Director, Beth Duryea, has told SBS's Bridie O'Donnell that once the breakaway of four was established early, it was making sure their riders in GC were kept safe as much as possible.
Share
Advertisement
Most popular
01:53
Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship
Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage
Tour de France Femmes