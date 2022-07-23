Watch
"Super happy with how things went" - van Aert
Published 22 July 2022, 10:00 pm
As he collects another #RideoftheDay Kangaroo from SBS's Dan Jones, Wout van Aert candidly reflects on a successful Tour to date, having sewn up the Green Jersey with an unassailable lead.
