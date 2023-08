Unbelievable ending to 10,000m Women’s Final

Published 19 August 2023, 11:30 pm

It was an unbelievable ending to the race in the 10,000m Women's Final with Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan leading on the final straight but falling dramatically in the final 50 metres, missing on a medal.