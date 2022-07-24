Watch
Vale Iris Dixon
Published 23 July 2022, 10:15 pm
Iris Dixon, a 16-times Australian track champion and pioneer for women's cycling, has passed away in the last 24 hours. Her accomplishments were honoured in 2016, after being inducted into the Cycling Australia Hall of Fame in 2016. This tribute is voiced by SBS's Matthew Keenan.
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
01:53
Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship
01:39
Stage 12 White Jersey interview
01:43
SBS commentary team react to nail-biting Aussie Stage 5 win
Stage 18 White Jersey interview
01:40
Froome on Israel-Premier Tech's biggest win
01:32
Haig relatively satisfied with Stage 4 performance
03:06
Winning moment Stage 5: Tour de France 2022
01:04