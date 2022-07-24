Watch

Vale Iris Dixon

Published 23 July 2022, 10:15 pm

Iris Dixon, a 16-times Australian track champion and pioneer for women's cycling, has passed away in the last 24 hours. Her accomplishments were honoured in 2016, after being inducted into the Cycling Australia Hall of Fame in 2016. This tribute is voiced by SBS's Matthew Keenan.

Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
