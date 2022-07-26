Watch

Vingegaard celebrates Tour de France victory

Published 25 July 2022, 6:20 am

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard celebrated his Tour de France victory with his beloved wife and daughter, and later thanked them in his speech.

