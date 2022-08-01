Watch
Vollering feels ready to take on the final mountain stage
Published 31 July 2022, 10:56 pm
Having put on a gutsy ride to finish second in Stage 7, Demi Vollering is ready to take on the La Super Planche des Belles Filles in the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes.
