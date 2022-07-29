Watch

'We knew it was going to be a hard day' - Roseman-Gannon

Published 28 July 2022, 2:20 am

BikeExchange-Jayco's Ruby Roseman-Gannon was happy to have survived the gravel sections of Stage 4, in what she described as 'hanging on for dear life' at times in amongst the Peloton.

Tags
Tour de France Femmes
Cycling
Share
Advertisement

Most popular

'We need to defend ourselves?' - Tour de France winners offended by doping questions

'We need to defend ourselves?' - Tour de France winners offended by doping questions

Tour de France

01:53

Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship

What it will take to win Tour de France yellow in the TT

What it will take to win Tour de France yellow in the TT

Tour de France

Stage 18 White Jersey interview

Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage

Cavalli among riders ruled out of Tour de France Femmes following crash-marred stage

Tour de France Femmes

Vingegaard's sporting gesture following Pogačar crash

Vingegaard's sporting gesture following Pogačar crash

Tour de France

'Nobody can take this away from me' - Vingegaard wins Tour de France

'Nobody can take this away from me' - Vingegaard wins Tour de France

Tour de France

Five life lessons from the 2022 Tour de France

Five life lessons from the 2022 Tour de France

Tour de France