'We knew it was going to be a hard day' - Roseman-Gannon
Published 28 July 2022, 2:20 am
BikeExchange-Jayco's Ruby Roseman-Gannon was happy to have survived the gravel sections of Stage 4, in what she described as 'hanging on for dear life' at times in amongst the Peloton.
