Watch

Welsford discovers realities of racing first Tour de France

Published 23 July 2023, 9:00 pm
Australian Sam Welsford after finishing the 2023 Tour de France.
Tags
Tour de France
Cycling
Share

Tour de France picks for you

Jonas Vingegaard (R) congratulates Tadej Pogacar after the 2023 edition of Paris-Nice

Vingegaard dismisses Pogacar 'mind games' ahead of Tour de France rematch

Tour de France

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE6

Hindley fulfils childhood dream on 'epic' day in yellow

Tour de France

CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE3

Cavendish 'bitterly disappointed' as mechanical puts Tour de France record on hold

Tour de France

Marc Soler consoles Tadej Pogacar after the latter struggled on Stage 17 of the Tour de France

'One of the worst days of my life' – Pogacar collapse gives GC battle telling twist

Tour de France

Wout van Aert (R) with Jonas Vingegaard during the 2022 Tour de France

Fun facts and trivia ahead of 2023 Tour de France

Tour de France

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE16

Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

Tour de France

Untitled design (2).png

Every Aussie set to line up at Tour de France 2023

Tour de France

(L to R) Jasper Philipsen, winner of Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France, then Caleb Ewan

Philipsen and Ewan sprint from same position for vastly different results

Tour de France