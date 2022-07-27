Watch
Wiebes felt 'out of energy' after Stage 2
Published 26 July 2022, 2:30 am
Having claimed the inaugural opening stage and the Yellow Jersey overnight, Lorena Wiebes had high expectations of retaining the GC lead. instead, she dropped back after feeling out of energy at the Intermediate Sprint and couldn't capitalise.
