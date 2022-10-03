SBS
Search
SBS
News
Languages
Indigenous
Listen
TV & Radio Guide
Food
Sport
More
Sign In
/
Create Account
Search
Navigate to SBS on demand
SBS Sport
Cycling
Football
Basketball
Motorsport
Athletics
Other Sports
Menu
Cycling
Football
Basketball
Motorsport
Athletics
Other Sports
Advertisement
Watch
Winner's interview: CRO Race 2022
Published 2 October 2022, 2:30 pm
The winner's interview from the 2022 CRO Race as Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious wins.
Tags
Cycling
Share
Advertisement
Recommended for you
Winning moment: Stage 2 - CRO Race 2022
Zac Williams living the dream as a cycling photographer
Inside the Belgian team at the world champs
Cahill gives insight into Socceroos' World Cup prospects
Korf talks long-term goals and Wollongong 2022 for Australian Cycling Team
Countdown To Qatar 2022 - Episode 36: Group D
Renshaw on what goes into being safety manager at Wollongong 2022
[COPY 1] Lefevere on Evenepoel: 'He will be very dangerous in Australia'