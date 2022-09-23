Watch

Winning moment: Stage 2 - CRO Race 2022

Published 28 September 2022, 4:00 pm

The winning moment from Stage 2 of the 2022 CRO Race.

Share
Advertisement

Recommended for you

Truculent Pedersen annoyed after Stage 7 of La Vuelta

Winning moment: Stage 8 - La Vuelta 2022

Arnold on Socceroos' journey to Qatar, 'group of dreams'

Winning moment: Stage 6 - La Vuelta 2022

Highlights: Spain v Japan - Final, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Winning moment: Stage 7 - La Vuelta 2022

Highlights: Brazil v Japan - Semi-Final, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022

Arnold has 'nothing to lose' at World Cup, says Rasic