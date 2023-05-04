Watch

Winning Moment: Stage 4 - La Vuelta Femenina 2023

Published 4 May 2023, 3:35 pm
The winning moment from Stage 4 of the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina.
Tags
Cycling
Share

Recommended for you

05:14

Winning Moment: Stage 3 - La Vuelta Femenina 2023

Cycling

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates winning Stage 4 of La Vuelta Femenina

Vos strikes again at Vuelta Femenina with victory on Stage 4

Cycling

1:12:10

Full replay: Stage 3 - La Vuelta Femenina 2023

Cycling

05:23

Winning Moment: Stage 2 - La Vuelta Femenina 2023

Cycling

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates winning Stage 3 of La Vuelta Femenina ahead of Charlotte Kool (Team DSM)

Vos gets revenge on Kool after day of heavy crosswinds

Cycling

12:04

Climbers, sprinters, GC riders, opportunists - Gerrans & Renshaw preview all the Giro 2023 Aussies

107th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023 - Men's Elite

Matthews to lead Team Jayco-AlUla at Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

05:29

Winning moment: Eschborn-Frankfurt 2023

Cycling