Russia plans to send 19 athletes to the track and field worlds in London despite its suspension from international competition for widespread doping.

Russia plans to send 19 athletes to the track and field world championships in London despite its suspension from international competition for widespread doping.

The 19, including three former world champions, have been given exemptions from Russia's suspension after the IAAF reviewed their history of drug testing.

Maria Lasitskene is the overwhelming favourite to retain her high jump title, while Sergei Shubenkov leads the charge for Russia's men as he tries to win a second world title in the 110-metre hurdles.

Russian Athletics Federation director Elena Orlova told Tass news agency that, besides the 19, it also filed paperwork for doping whistleblower and 800-metre runner Yulia Stepanova, but the federation isn't in contact with her and believes she doesn't intend to compete.