SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Andy Penn, Telstra

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn is leaving the company, but is giving shareholders a parting gift in the form of a higher dividend, the first increase since 2015. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks to Mr Penn about the telco's latest profit results, and his plans for he future; plus Jamie Hannah from VanEck on the day on the markets, including signs of an easing of inflation in the US.