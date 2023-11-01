Just In

Houses in an estate.

Struggling to meet your mortgage repayments? Here's what you can do

Australia

Children's sport family

The hard decision to cut costs many Australian families are making for their children

Australia

Four family members sit and stand in front of their house.

Three generations of Lisa's family live under one roof. Is this a growing trend?

Australia

Woman with a trolley in a supermarket

'People can't afford to live': Calls for more support as financial stress hits early pandemic levels

Australia

Explainers

supermarket

This is what's really behind Australia's cost of living crisis, according to new research

Australia

A businessman working in an office.

You might have a share in unclaimed billions. Here's how you can check

Australia

Man walks past a shop with 'Stop the Rent' sign.

Most states ban rent bidding, so why are desperate renters still allowed to offer more?

Australia

RBA RATES COMPARISON HEADER.jpg

Australians aren't the only ones facing rising interest rates. Here's how other countries compare

World

Videos

01:00

Dumpster diver donating food to others in need

Australia

00:39
Alan Joyce on Qantas profits

Alan Joyce defends Qantas profits

Australia

01:17
Copy of MPX YT EXPLAINER TEMPLATE 2023 (2).png

Why Australian passports are so expensive

Australia

02:38
anna 150223.jpg

RBA Governor faces political grilling over rate hikes

Australia

Audio

03:44
A pedestrian at the Commonwealth bank

Report shows a rethink of what wealth means in Australia

Australia

03:00
A 'for lease' sign is seen outside a real estate property is seen in Carlton North, Melbourne.

Australia's rental prices expected to rise further, adding to homelessness problem

Australia

16:34
On the Money - Generic 4 (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: CEO Series with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank as well as nib group

Australia

18:06
On the Money

SBS On the Money: How inflation is hitting Telstra, Domain and the jobs market

Australia

8 min read
Australia

Australians have been warned more rate hikes could be on the cards. Here's what experts say you can do

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has warned there will likely be more pain ahead this year for mortgage holders. It's time to make some decisions, experts say.

Read story
8 min read
Australia
Explainer

Inflation hacks: How to save money on groceries as cost of living soars

With an increase in the cost of living expenses, many Australians are considering ways to cut down on costs, especially for fruits and vegetables.

Read Now

Audio: On the Money

08:20
OTM - WFH, computer, personal finance.jpg

SBS On the Money: Changes to the way you can make work from home deductions

Australia

19:15
A Commonwealth Bank branch in Sydney

SBS On the Money: CEO SERIES: Matt Comyn, Commonwealth Bank and Dig Howitt, Cochlear

Australia

10:58
OTM - real estate, housing, mortgages, interest rates (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Rates to peak higher at 4.1per cent?

Australia

10:40
OTM - Retail 1 (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Why retailers will be further discounting

Life

7 min read
Life

'Bin living' scavenger says dumpster diving is 'a food resource' for a growing number of Australians

With the cost of living on the rise, more people are turning to dumpster diving as a way to put food in their fridges and cupboards.

Read story

Download SBS News app

Stay informed. Wherever you are.

Read. Watch. Listen to Australian and world news that matters, everywhere you go. LIVE stream SBS World News Bulletin from 6:30PM to 7:30PM daily AEDT.

App Store
Google Play

SBS News Podcast Playlist

NACA_SBS_News_In_Depth_Podcast_3000x3000px.png

SBS News In Depth

Podcast

Other ways to listen

The battle for Bakhmut in the Ukraine conflict
The battle for Bakhmut in the Ukraine conflict
07/03/202305:24
In the Club bonus: Interview with sport historian Roy Hay
In the Club bonus: Interview with sport historian Roy Hay
07/03/202307:20
Excess deaths in Australia in 2022 the worst in 70 years
Excess deaths in Australia in 2022 the worst in 70 years
06/03/202305:15
Malcolm Turnbull did not consider legality of robodebt scheme, he tells inquiry
Malcolm Turnbull did not consider legality of robodebt scheme, he tells inquiry
06/03/202303:32
Fallout continues over superannuation tax plan
Fallout continues over superannuation tax plan
06/03/202307:08
More
SBS-Podcasts_NewsUpdates_3000x3000px.png

SBS News Updates

Podcast

Other ways to listen

Midday bulletin 7 March 2023
Midday bulletin 7 March 2023
07/03/202306:01
Morning News Bulletin 7 March 2023
Morning News Bulletin 7 March 2023
07/03/202306:23
Evening News 6 March 2023
Evening News 6 March 2023
06/03/202305:14
Midday Bulletin 6 March 2023
Midday Bulletin 6 March 2023
06/03/202305:41
Morning News Bulletin 6 March 2023
Morning News Bulletin 6 March 2023
06/03/202305:58
More
NACA_SBS_News_On_The_Money_Podcast_3000x3000px.png

SBS On the Money

Podcast

Other ways to listen

SBS On the Money: Economy and house price declines slow
SBS On the Money: Economy and house price declines slow
01/03/202312:08
SBS On the Money: Retail rebounds but troubles ahead
SBS On the Money: Retail rebounds but troubles ahead
28/02/202310:12
Home loan serviceability buffers maintained
Home loan serviceability buffers maintained
27/02/202308:28
SBS On the Money: Gender pay gap narrows
SBS On the Money: Gender pay gap narrows
24/02/202309:00
SBS On the Money: Qantas posts record profit but airfares stay high
SBS On the Money: Qantas posts record profit but airfares stay high
23/02/202313:10
More
NACA_SBS_News_in_Easy_English_Podcast_3000x3000px.png

SBS News in Easy English

Podcast

Other ways to listen

SBS News in Easy English 6 March 2023
SBS News in Easy English 6 March 2023
06/03/202304:54
SBS News in Easy English 3 March 2023
SBS News in Easy English 3 March 2023
03/03/202303:54
SBS News in Easy English 2 March 2023
SBS News in Easy English 2 March 2023
02/03/202305:58
SBS News in Easy English 1 March 2023
SBS News in Easy English 1 March 2023
01/03/202303:55
SBS News in Easy English 28 February 2023
SBS News in Easy English 28 February 2023
28/02/202305:33
More

SBS New Podcast Series

SBS On the Money: CEO Series

In The Club

FIFA World Cup: The controversies

Change Agents

The too hard basket

SBS To the Extreme

The Disruptive Companion

SBS Our House

SBS News Election Explained

Read. Watch. Listen to SBS News

Get the latest Australian and world news covering breaking news and trending topics that educate, engage and entertain.

News straight to your inbox

Stay informed by signing up to our newsletter. Get the latest from SBS News each morning, afternoon and every weekend.

Get the latest from SBS News each morning, afternoon and every weekend.

Watch News Programs

SBS World News Bulletin Program logo

SBS World News

SBS News In Mandarin LOTE 800x450.jpg

SBS News In Mandarin

SBS News in Arabic LOTE 800x450.jpg

SBS News In Arabic

NITV News.jpg

NITV News - National Indigenous Television

More News Programs

Watch free

On Demand
More News Programs

Watch free

On Demand

SBS World Watch

Global news in more than 35 languages

Watch on free-to-air television channel 35 or LIVE stream free on SBS On Demand.

SBS Census Explorer

How much do you really know about your community in Australia?

Learn more about the Traditional Owners of Country where you live and the languages spoken by First Nations peoples based on the 2021 Census results. See a snapshot of the First Nations profile of Australia today below or search for a specific place or Indigenous language.