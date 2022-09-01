Episodes
SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Rob Scott, Wesfarmers
26/08/202215:09
SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Graham Turner, Flight Centre on airfares, profits and Qantas
25/08/202213:34
SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Mark Fitzgibbon, NIB
22/08/202212:15
SBS On the Money CEO Series: Dig Howitt, Cochlear + markets
19/08/202215:35
SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Jason Pellegrino, Domain - plus, real wages fall
17/08/202217:01
SBS On the Money: CEO Series: David Lamont, BHP CFO
16/08/202212:50
SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Marnie Baker, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
15/08/202214:42
SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Andy Penn, Telstra
11/08/202214:48
SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Owen Wilson, REA Group
09/08/202210:22
