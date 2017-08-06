(File Image) Luisa Ortega Diaz speaks at a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, in July 2017. (EFE)

Venezuela's new Constituent Assembly sacks attorney general and vocal critic of President Nicolas Maduro, Luisa Luisa Ortega.

A new assembly loyal to President Nicolas Maduro fired Venezuela's attorney general, a vociferous critic, in its first working session Saturday, bolstering criticism it is acting to support a "dictatorship."

The body, the Constituent Assembly, made the sacking its first order of business since a widely condemned election a week ago.

It also said the ousted chief prosecutor, Luisa Ortega, will face trial for "irregularities" while in office.

"This is not a personal, political lynching, just carrying out the law," said one of the assembly's most prominent members, Diosdado Cabello.

Earlier, dozens of soldiers had roughly barred Ortega, 59, from entering her offices, prompting her to say "this is a dictatorship."

She said she did not recognize her firing and replacement with a staunch loyalist, current ombudsman Tarek William Saab, who was sworn in by the assembly.

Ortega called the decision "outside the constitution and the law" and said: "I am not giving up, Venezuela is not giving up and will not give up against barbarity, illegality, hunger, darkness and death."

Canada, Colombia, Mexico and Peru immediately condemned her "illegal" dismissal.

Ortega was a thorn in Maduro's side for months, after breaking ranks with him over the legality of the Constituent Assembly.

Her sacking had been widely expected. But its swiftness - and the fact it was a unanimous vote - showed the assembly was keen on taking aggressive, pro-government actions right out of the gate.

Mercosur suspension

The new body has been slammed internationally.

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil on Saturday declared Venezuela was indefinitely suspended from the South American trading bloc Mercosur for its "rupture of the democratic order."

Maduro responded in an interview with an Argentine radio station that "Venezuela will not be taken out of Mercosur - never!"

He accused his Argentine counterpart, Mauricio Macri, of trying to impose a "blockade" on Venezuela.

He also railed against US President Donald Trump's "imperialist" administration, which slapped sanctions on him over the new assembly.

America, he charged, wanted to get its hands on Venezuela's oil reserves, the largest in the world.

But in Washington, Trump's national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, ruled out foreign military intervention, and said Washington did not want to give Maduro a pretext for blaming the US for his mounting woes.

The country's economic and political crisis, he said, is "on Maduro's shoulders - he is the one who has caused it, and he's the one who's perpetuating it."

Venezuela, McMaster told US television network MSNBC, is under an "authoritarian dictatorship" that has staged a "coup" against democracy.

The United States, the European Union and major Latin American nations including Mexico, Argentina and Chile have all rejected the Constituent Assembly.

The body's legitimacy was struck a hard blow this week when a British-based firm that supplied the voting technology, Smartmatic, said the turnout figure was "tampered with" and greatly exaggerated.

Supreme powers

The principal task of the Constituent Assembly is to rewrite the constitution, something Maduro promised will resolve Venezuela's troubles.

"We are going to win back peace," the president said.

While working on its mission, the assembly holds supreme powers over all other branches of government.

Initial suggestions were that it would need only six months to complete its work.

But it announced on Saturday that it would stay in place for up to two years - beyond the end of Maduro's term, due to end in 2019.

Its 545 members, all Maduro allies, include the president's wife and son. It is led by Maduro's fiercely loyal former foreign minister, Delcy Rodriguez.

The opposition has vowed to maintain street protests against the assembly.

Four months of demonstrations violently matched by security forces have left at least 125 people dead.

But the rallies grew more muted this week as the assembly took its seats and vowed to go after those seen as inciting street action.

Maduro has around 20 percent public support, according to surveys by the Datanalisis polling firm.

Ordinary Venezuelans are struggling, with food, essentials and medicine scarce, the currency rapidly depreciating, and inflation soaring. Thousands have sought shelter in neighboring countries, particularly Colombia and Brazil.